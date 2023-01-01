Modernizing the Art of Bespoke Tailoring

Since the firm’s inception, André Emilio’s mission has been simple, focused, and immutable: to be the bespoke tailor of choice for modern gentlemen who wish to dress in comfortable, understated elegance. For decades, we have stayed true to our mission, crafting bespoke clothing for some of the world’s most notable men in business. Our digital tailoring process has been refined and digitized over the past decade to provide the most seamless user experience possible.

André Emilio’s ethos revolves around the customer’s tastes, interests, and lifestyle which are discussed with our team before the tailoring process begins. Once a picture of the man and his requirements is formed, the cut and fit of the garment are built around the measurements sent through our webpage. Our Digital Tailor uses a proprietary algorithm that analyzes your inputs against over 50,000 body scans and millions of data points. The resulting measurement profile is as accurate as an in-store fitting.

Next, the cloth is chosen from a selection of thousands, with assistance from the cutter who will gently steer the customer towards something suitable. Lastly, our customer’s measurements are submitted to our digital tailor as well as notes were taken on build, stance, and posture. Then, our cutters sketch the customer’s unique pattern, using expertise and instinct to shape the two-dimensional panels that will combine into a form-fitting garment.

The cloth is cut from this pattern and passed to the tailors; the creators of the suit who can customize it perfectly to meet your needs. This includes pairing it with the perfect custom tie sets and pocket squares. You can even have your initials inscribed onto the bespoke garment of your choice.

Invest in a Custom Suit for Your Big Day

There’s nothing more romantic than a man in a well-tailored suit. When it comes to your wedding day, André Emilio has got you covered.

We tailor every piece with love, emphasizing style and comfort. We’ve got everything from classic black tuxedos to modern slim-fit suits in various colors. Whether you’re the groom, the best man, or just a guest, we’ve got a suit that will make you look and feel fantastic on your big day.

Whether attending an important meeting or giving a presentation, you’ll look and feel your best in an André Emilio suit.

Bespoke was Never this Affordable

A high-quality bespoke suit can last for decades with the proper care. In the past, custom-made suits were a luxury item, but with our digitized sizing process, we can affordably get your garment to you within weeks. Through André Emilio, you can wear your dream suit without breaking the bank.

Made to Measure

Wearing a bespoke suit is the ultimate luxury, and something every gentleman should invest in. With a turnaround time of just six to eight weeks, your André Emilio made-to-measure garment combines our renowned tailoring expertise with superior quality and thoroughly modern service. It’s the perfect solution for the gentleman who values style as well as substance.

About André Emilio

André Emilio is an international high-end luxury men’s clothing brand. It specializes in men’s bespoke suiting; from tuxedos to blazers, trousers, ties, pocket squares, and waistcoats. We pride ourselves on our exquisite craftsmanship and timely delivery.

For our international customers, you can shop now through our website: www.andreemilio.com.

For our local customers, André Emilio’s flagship store is located in Mini Tower 27 K, Block K Gulberg 2, Sir Syed Road, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

Please call/WhatsApp to get an appointment at +92300-0800744/45.