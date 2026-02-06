Tom Cruise ‘quits £35m London flat after Rolex store robbery’

Tom Cruise has reportedly moved out of his £35 million Knightsbridge apartment after becoming increasingly concerned that the area is no longer safe.

The Mission: Impossible star, 63, is said to have left his luxury penthouse in central London following a violent robbery near his home, in which hammer and machete-wielding thieves targeted a Rolex store for high-end watches.

Last month, staff were seen packing and removing boxes of the actor’s belongings from the flat, which overlooks Hyde Park. Reports suggest Cruise may be planning to return to the United States or searching for a new home in the Cotswolds, though he has not publicly confirmed any move.

A source close to the actor reportedly told the Daily Mail: “The over-aggressive attack on the store below cemented the lack of security surrounding the multi-million pound fats where Cruise lives.

“He often loved to take a walk around the area but it seems like Knightsbridge is becoming less safe by the week. He felt the area has declined in the past year or two.”

According to reports, the departure came as a shock to staff at the building. Concierge workers were said to have been left “stunned” by how quickly the move happened.

“It all happened very quickly, it was a surprise to the staff at the building where his penthouse is,” another source claimed.

“It’s most strange. The UK became both his professional headquarters and private playground, with discrete dates, tightly-guarded movements and late-night arrivals. England became far more than just a filming base.”

The incident believed to have influenced Cruise’s decision took place on January 20, when a group of robbers reportedly arrived on mopeds and stole thousands of pounds worth of Rolex watches from the luxury brand’s boutique at One Hyde Park.

The gang is said to have included six suspects, who allegedly threatened staff and members of the public with weapons, including machetes.

Concerns over safety in the area have been growing after a series of serious incidents. Last year, 24-year-old father-of-three Blue Stevens was stabbed to death near Harrods in Knightsbridge.

In a separate case, two men have also appeared in court over a high-value ram raid at a Yves St Laurent store in Old Bond Street.

Tom Cruise, who has spent significant time in the UK in recent years, has not commented publicly on the reports.

