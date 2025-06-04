Offset Breaks Down Online as Cardi B Shows Off New Romance with NFL Star

Offset has fans doing double-takes after a string of bizarre social media posts that seemed aimed straight at his ex, Cardi B, who just went public with her new romance with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The Migos rapper, 33, didn’t name names, but his timing was no coincidence. Just hours after Cardi B, 32, posted a string of loved-up photos with Diggs, Offset jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to drop some cryptic shade. “Good roll out n PR,” he wrote, only to delete the message shortly after. That wasn’t the only post he scrubbed—he also shared a gif of someone tossing a basketball with the words “TODAY I PASS” splashed over it, clearly hinting at someone moving on. That, too, disappeared from his feed, reported Page Six.

Diggs, 31, didn’t seem to bat an eyelid. He quietly responded with a sleek black-and-white shot of himself mid-catch on his Instagram Story, ignoring the drama entirely.

The real internet storm, though, started when Cardi shared that carousel of PDA-packed pics from what looked like a romantic escape on a yacht. One shot had her cosied up on Diggs, legs draped over him while he gazed into her eyes. Others flaunted the seriously lavish gifts she received—an overwhelming pile of red roses and a few shiny new pieces of jewellery.

The post couldn’t have come at a more charged moment. Just days earlier, Cardi had gone live on X Spaces to vent about the jaw-dropping costs of raising her three children. She laid it all out: “My kids got their own driver. The kids’ driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month. Kulture and Wave gets tutoring four times a week. Kulture’s piano class — that’s $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I’m not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classes, but I pay for that, too.” She made it pretty clear she was footing all the bills herself and suggested her ex wasn’t exactly pulling his weight.

It was a not-so-subtle dig at Offset, as the pair continues to untangle their relationship in the middle of a divorce. Cardi filed to end their marriage back in August 2024, just a day before revealing she was pregnant with their third child.

Since then, the tension between them has played out in bits online, but Offset’s latest reaction seems to hint he didn’t see this new romance coming, at least not this publicly. Fans have been quick to weigh in, with some siding with Cardi and cheering her on for moving forward in her own flashy, unapologetic style, while others wonder if Offset’s emotional posts are masking something deeper.

Whatever the truth is, it’s clear Cardi’s not looking back. From new love to high-end gifts and being vocal about doing it all for her kids, she’s showing the world she’s firmly in control of the next chapter. As for Offset, it seems he’s got more than just deleted tweets to deal with.