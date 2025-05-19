Tensions Boiled Over Before Meghan and Harry’s Big Day – Even the Queen Had to Step In

As glamorous and fairytale-like as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding appeared to the world, it seems the run-up to their big day was far from smooth sailing behind palace walls.

In the days leading up to their lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, Meghan was said to be feeling the pressure — and according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, things got particularly tense during a menu tasting at Windsor Castle. The Daily Mail reports that a seemingly minor incident over a dish sparked a bigger moment that even saw the Queen step in.

During the tasting, Meghan was reportedly upset when she picked up on egg in what was meant to be a vegan dish. One source told Nicholl in her book The New Royals, “She got quite upset,” and things escalated enough for the Queen herself to get involved, gently reminding her future granddaughter-in-law, “Meghan, in this family we do not speak to people like that.”

It wasn’t the only time Meghan’s approach with staff raised eyebrows, according to insiders. Royal historian Hugo Vickers also pointed to another instance during the couple’s time living at Frogmore Cottage. He claims that a senior staff member complained about Meghan’s attitude towards an under-gardener, reportedly feeling she was being dismissive.

Vickers says the staff member took their concerns straight to the top, choosing to inform the Queen about the situation.

While the Sussexes have since stepped away from royal duties and started a new chapter in the US, stories like these continue to stir up conversation about their time inside the royal fold. And for many watching from the outside, these glimpses behind palace doors offer a very different perspective from the polished images we’re used to seeing.

It’s easy to forget, royal wedding or not, that planning a high-profile event under global scrutiny is bound to come with tension, but when you’re marrying into the royal family, even the smallest slip-up seems to become part of the public record.

