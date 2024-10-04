Prince Harry Thrives Solo: Is He Ditching Meghan for a New Strategy?

Prince Harry appears to be thriving as he continues his charity work, this time without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side. The Duke of Sussex has been making waves with his individual efforts both in the UK and in South Africa, prompting speculation that the royal couple may be adopting a new strategy focusing on solo ventures.

After attending the WellChild Awards in London, Harry quickly headed to South Africa, where he made a memorable appearance highlighting the work of his charity, Sentebale, in Lesotho. The charity, which Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso, supports children and young adults affected by HIV/AIDS.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams remarked on Harry’s quiet yet impactful presence during his recent engagements. “They’ve been uncontroversial and he hasn’t given any interviews,” Fitzwilliams told GB News. “Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of.” He added that Harry’s upcoming Netflix docu-series on polo reportedly does not feature him prominently, leading many to wonder what the Duke’s next move might be.

“Perhaps this is part and parcel of a new strategy as Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo work,” Fitzwilliams speculated. The commentator noted that this shift might reflect a growing focus on separate ventures, allowing both Meghan and Harry to pursue individual passions while maintaining their public profiles.

Fitzwilliams also observed that Harry’s solo charity work feels reminiscent of his days as a senior working royal. “It’s like old times,” he noted, referring to Harry’s ease and comfort during his engagements. Harry’s commitment to Sentebale and his interaction with children and families at the WellChild Awards brought back memories of his previous royal duties.

“It’s been very interesting – in New York, he was there for several days, and then he was in London for the WellChild Awards,” Fitzwilliams continued. “He’s been involved with that for 15 years, so it was rather like old times to see the way he acted with the children, with the families and so forth.”

Prince Harry’s recent solo activities have been well-received, with each event unfolding smoothly. As he continues his charity work and explores new ventures, many royal watchers are eager to see how this potential new strategy will unfold in the coming weeks and months. For now, Harry’s focus on making a difference, much like his earlier years as a royal, seems to be paying off.