Kate Middleton’s Right Hand Just Made a Big Move and Fans Are Wondering What Happens Next

After 15 years of working closely with Kate Middleton, Natasha “Tash” Archer is stepping away from royal life—and her next chapter sounds just as exciting. The 37-year-old, who’s been the Princess of Wales’ personal assistant and unofficial stylist since 2010, is officially leaving Kensington Palace to launch her own private consultancy, a move confirmed by the palace to E! News.

Tash didn’t just help manage Kate’s schedule—she helped shape her image. From choosing those instantly iconic Alexander McQueen gowns to encouraging Kate to step out of traditional royal fashion boundaries, Natasha played a major role in crafting the polished, modern, and sustainable look that Kate is now famous for. The “Kate Middleton effect,” where anything the princess wears sells out almost instantly, is due in large part to Tash’s behind-the-scenes influence.

Over the years, Natasha became one of Kate’s most trusted team members, traveling with her on international tours and being there for some of her most personal and high-profile moments. When Kate was about to give birth to Prince George in 2013, it was Natasha who was seen arriving at the hospital with a carefully selected outfit and a baby seat. She even joined Kate and hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker for that unforgettable hike to the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan back in 2016, making sure Kate looked flawless even at 10,000 feet.

From Australia to New Zealand and everywhere in between, Natasha worked side-by-side with Kate and Prince William for more than a decade. She helped coordinate their public appearances, ensured their looks were spot-on, and stayed close to the family throughout their biggest milestones. That deep trust and dedication didn’t go unnoticed. In 2019, Natasha was honored with the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II, a recognition often reserved for long-serving palace staff. Not long after, she was promoted to senior private executive assistant.

Away from her royal duties, Natasha has also built a family life of her own. She married royal photographer Chris Jackson in 2017, and the couple now shares two sons. Their work and personal lives often overlapped, with Chris photographing many of the same events Natasha was helping to plan or style.

Now she’s starting a new adventure with her own consultancy, and although she’s stepping out of the royal household, her influence on Kate’s image and style will definitely stick around. After all, 15 years of shaping one of the most watched women in the world doesn’t fade overnight.