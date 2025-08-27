Prince Andrew’s Accuser Virginia Giuffre Will Have Her Story Told in a Posthumous Memoir

A major update has surfaced about Virginia Giuffre, the late woman who publicly accused Prince Andrew and became one of the most outspoken voices against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41, left behind a memoir titled Nobody’s Girl A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. Penguin Random House announced that the book will be released this October.

“The world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim,” the publisher said in its statement, as reported by Town & Country. “The woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace.”

Publisher reveals Virginia Giuffre’s book detailing life with Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew (PA Media)

The statement continued, “her story has never been told in full, in her own words—until now.”

The publisher also addressed her passing, noting, “in April 2025, Giuffre took her own life. She left behind a memoir written in the years preceding her death and stated unequivocally that she wanted it published.”

Penguin Random House described the work as “the riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir is set for release after her tragic death at 41 (Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg via Getty Images file)

The book is expected to be more than 400 pages long and will provide what the publisher called an “unsparing and definitive account” of her years entangled with Epstein and Maxwell.

In closing, the publisher said it would honor Giuffre’s wishes by ensuring that her voice and her legacy will be preserved forever through the release of this memoir.