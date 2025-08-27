Travis Kelce’s Romance with Taylor Swift Brings a Wave of New Fans and Podcast Listeners

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor Swift joked in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing photos of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce getting down on one knee.

After nearly two years of dating, the NFL tight end made it official with the pop superstar. Page Six revealed that the ring Kelce chose is a vintage-inspired piece designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The couple’s love story first took off when Kelce admitted on his podcast that he’d tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time magazine last year.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make it official after two years of dating (Instagram)

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

When Swift first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, the relationship went public and Kelce was instantly thrust into the kind of celebrity spotlight few athletes experience. He embraced it quickly, adding acting roles and TV hosting gigs to his career while still dominating on the field.

The romance hasn’t just been personal—it’s turned into a business boost. The Chiefs saw an influx of new fans, many tuning in just to see if Swift would be spotted cheering in the luxury box. Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights, exploded in popularity too.

Earlier this month, Swift herself joined an episode, and the livestream shattered a Guinness World Record with 1.3 million people watching at once. She used that moment to drop the news that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged, and her Instagram Post Is going viral (JC Olivera/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

But with all the public attention came skepticism. Last year, online rumors claimed the relationship was nothing more than a “showmance” cooked up for PR. Kelce has been blunt about shutting that down, insisting the love story is real.

Now with the engagement news, the couple has silenced plenty of doubters. For fans, it’s the crossover event of the decade—football’s most charismatic player and music’s biggest star making it official.