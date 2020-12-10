Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s absence helps Kate Middleton and William boost their confidence

Kate Middleton and Prince William have gained great confidence and learnt to turn the challenges into opportunities after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s earthshaking decision of quitting the royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘have changed’ and looked ‘more relaxed’ since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties, according to a royal biographer Angela Levin.

Undoubtedly, Meghan and Harry’s absence has, somehow, boosted Kate and William’s confidence. The Cambridges have displayed their groomed personalities during their recent public appearances.

Kate and William started the royal train tour to thank the individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lavishing the couple with praise, the expert said: ‘I don’t really like that expression but you can see that they’re natural together and they both are hoping to do the right thing at the right time.’

During her recent video clip, unveiling the five major insights into her landmark 5 big questions survey, the Duchess of Cambridge stunned royal fans and experts with her ‘charisma’ and ‘confidence’.

The wife of Prince William was looking more confident, seemingly sending a message to Meghan and senior royals that she’s capable to take any role in future within the Firm.

A media outlet, citing a body language expert, claimed that the Prince William’s wife has now found her feet within the Firm and flaunted a more ‘assertive’ side.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have emerged as much experienced and trained royals during their recent public appearances.