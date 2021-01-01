Jennifer & Ben looked ‘totally in love’ during PDA filled birthday weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have brought back the 2000s and how. With the return of Bennifer, fans seem to think they are back to the gold days as JLo and Ben rekindled their famous romance. After recently going Instagram official with their relationship on Lopez’s birthday, the couple continued to serve nostalgia for fans with their recent France vacation. The duo recently partied for JLo’s 52nd birthday in St Tropez.

Ben and JLo ringed in the singer’s birthday at a club where they were accompanied by a few close friends. As per People, a source informed the portal that the couple was having a beautiful trip and further added, “They celebrated Jen’s birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy.”

Despite being surrounded by several fans and friends during their recent outing, Bennifer didn’t shy away from getting cosy and were extremely comfortable being spotted together revealed the source.

To add on to their fans’ excitement and nostalgia, at one point during their celebrations, both Jennifer and Ben also sang along to her 2002 single Jenny from the Block, which featured Affleck in the music video. Eyewitnesses from their recent party also informed E! that the couple looked “totally in love.”

In a few set of pictures obtained by TMZ, fans have also been speculating that during their yacht vacay, JLo and Ben also recreated a steamy moment from the Jenny From the Block music video.

Lopez confirmed her romance with Affleck by posing a photo of their steamy kiss on her Instagram account. After going Insta-official, the couple was spotted getting cosy in several other photos that paparazzi snapped during the couple’s France vacation.