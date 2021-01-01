Womenz Magazine

Ben Affleck is growing close to Jennifer Lopez’s children

Ben Affleck seems to be getting on the good side of Jennifer Lopez’s kids after the couple’s vacation in the Hamptons. 

A source spoke to People saying that the couple spent their fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons after which they returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

“They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone,” says the source.

The source added that the Argo star seems to be getting along with Jennifer Lopez’s kids, twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Ben is bonding with Jennifer’s kids,” the source said.

Another source from Entertainment Tonight shared, “JLo and Ben’s families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids.”

