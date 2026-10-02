Prince Harry’s health ‘at risk’ as Meghan Markle new strategy leaves no room for compromise

Prince Harry did not expect his homecoming to be so “eventful,” and it seems his wife, Meghan Markle, is already growing frustrated by the stream of setbacks that have greeted the couple since their arrival.

According to reports, the tumultuous comeback to Britain has been “hard work,” and Harry has “hardly unpacked his bags” while already being stretched thin by how much needs to be done. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be dealing with security concerns, particularly where their children are concerned, while Meghan also has a career to build.

Sources cited by Heat claim that Harry has “constant headache of trying to navigate the situation with his family which has been even harder than he anticipated.” Repairing those relationships is reportedly proving to be a slow and draining process.

Meghan, meanwhile, is said to be putting her energy elsewhere. “Focused on the kids and her brand, and truth be told, she’s not interested in following him around like some Stepford wife,” the publication reports. That stance appears to shape how the couple are handling their workload.

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“Her view is that they should divide and conquer and Harry agrees, but it does mean a whole lot more pressure on his shoulders and absolutely zero time to himself,” the insider noted.

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The arrangement means that Harry carries much of the load. After completing his overseas engagements, he is reportedly rushing back home to take on “parenting duties,” allowing Meghan to continue her work without interruption.

However, the source suggests Harry has little choice in the matter, as he is said to have a financial burden to unload. Despite the strain, the insider claimed he remains committed to his work.

“He believes in what he’s doing, so in that sense it’s very gratifying, but it’s still exhausting,” the source said. “If the bills weren’t piling up, there’s no way he’d have packed his schedule this way.”

The claims come from unnamed sources and have not been independently verified.