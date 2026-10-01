Blake Lively parts ways with longtime publicist Leslie Sloane after 20 years following Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively has ended a professional relationship that lasted more than two decades.

Page Six reported on Tuesday, September 29, that the actress has parted ways with longtime publicist Leslie Sloane. The split comes after Lively’s high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Lively first began working with Sloane more than 20 years ago, as her career took off with the hit series Gossip Girl. Sloane later launched her own firm, Vision PR, in 2014, and Lively followed her as a client.

Sloane also became entangled in the legal dispute. Baldoni accused her and Vision PR of planting negative stories about him. She denied the allegations, and a judge later dismissed the claims against her.

The wider legal fight began in December 2024, when Lively sued Baldoni. She accused him of sexual harassment while filming It Ends With Us and of orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

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The legal conflict began in late 2024 amid reported tensions surrounding the film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’ (Photo by Getty Images)

A judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit in June 2025. Lively’s own sexual harassment claims were dismissed in April 2026, though her retaliation claim against Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, remained in place.

The former co-stars ultimately reached a settlement in May 2026, just weeks before their scheduled trial.

The end of the partnership with Sloane marks a significant change for Lively’s public relations team. The two worked together through some of the biggest moments of the actress’s career, from her rise on television to her move into major film roles, and Sloane’s firm became closely tied to her public image over the years.

Neither Lively nor Sloane has publicly commented on the reasons for the split, according to the report.