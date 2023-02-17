Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a ‘cruel disease,’ family says

On Thursday, Bruce Willis’ loved ones revealed that he has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a type of dementia. The 67-year-old actor’s condition has gotten worse, according to a statement from his family, since he was given an aphasia diagnosis last year.

“Unfortunately, Bruce’s communication problems are only one sign of his illness. Despite the discomfort, it is a relief to obtain a definitive diagnosis “They exchanged.

The Willis family has come forward with the information in an effort to raise awareness of FTD.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the family added.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” the Willis’s continued.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement concluded. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, along with their three adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, and his wife Emma Willis, posted the message. (Emma and Bruce are also parents to Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10).

In March 2022, Bruce’s family disclosed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and that he would no longer be acting. A person who has aphasia loses their ability to communicate.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” they shared at the time. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The Willis women and Moore have posted multiple images of Bruce having fun outside of Hollywood on social media since disclosing his health information. Rumer is expecting her first kid this year, therefore he will become a grandfather for the first time.