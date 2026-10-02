Texas woman accused of running over ex and his girlfriend after “derogatory remarks”

A 36-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after police say she drove her SUV into her former boyfriend and his new girlfriend, killing the girlfriend, following an exchange of “derogatory remarks.”

Dionisiah Edwards-Carpeal is accused of striking the two in a parking lot on Datapoint Dr. in San Antonio on Monday. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KENS, officers were called to the location after reports of a fight. They found the female victim, who has not been publicly identified, suffering life-threatening injuries. She later died at a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the woman being run over by a silver SUV. The affidavit states that blood evidence at the scene was “consistent with a person having been dragged across the pavement.”

Police interviewed three witnesses, among them the ex-boyfriend, who was also allegedly struck by the vehicle. He rolled off the hood and was not seriously hurt. He told officers he and Edwards-Carpeal had been in a relationship for six years before it ended. The two stayed in contact afterward, he said, but he stopped responding to her once he started seeing the victim.

On Monday, the man and the victim were walking home after visiting a Wendy’s restaurant when they came across Edwards-Carpeal. Police said she began following the couple and trying to speak with her ex. A security guard approached the SUV, and the ex-boyfriend told police Edwards-Carpeal was “following and harassing them.”

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The affidavit says Edwards-Carpeal and the victim traded “derogatory remarks” before the couple began to walk away. As they passed in front of the SUV, Edwards-Carpeal allegedly hit the gas and struck both of them. Police said the victim was briefly dragged beneath the vehicle before she was allegedly run over.

Witnesses told police that Edwards-Carpeal stopped to look at the victim before driving off. The security guard took a photo of the SUV, which investigators used to identify Edwards-Carpeal as the suspect.

She was booked into jail and posted a $400,000 bond on Tuesday. A judge ordered her to remain under house arrest and wear a GPS monitor. Her next court date is set for Feb. 11, 2027.