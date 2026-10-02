Ashley Tisdale opens up about postpartum depression and marriage struggles

Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her experience with postpartum depression and anxiety, revealing that the period placed significant strain on her marriage to Christopher French.

The actress, 41, discussed her experience during the first episode of French’s new podcast, Recovering. Tisdale said she struggled with postpartum depression after welcoming her first daughter, Jupiter, now 5, and recalled trying to divorce French “so many times” during that period.

Tisdale said she had previously worked on managing her anxiety and believed she was emotionally prepared to become a mother. However, she said postpartum depression made it difficult to rely on the coping strategies she had learned.

The High School Musical star recalled experiencing intense anxiety, including nearly having a panic attack while sitting in traffic. She also said she did not receive a diagnosis of postpartum depression until Jupiter was 2.

“I was like, ‘What? How did you not know to tell me this?’” Tisdale said during the podcast, according to PEOPLE.

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Tisdale later welcomed her second daughter, Emerson, now 2, and said her postpartum experience was less severe the second time. She described it as different to go through motherhood again without experiencing the same symptoms.

French, a composer, also discussed how he supported his wife during her postpartum depression. He said he took over household responsibilities, including washing dishes and cleaning bottles, and handled nighttime duties for a period.

French said being present, patient and supportive was important while Tisdale worked through the experience. He also encouraged partners supporting someone with postpartum depression to seek their own support so they can remain patient and understanding.

Tisdale and French have been married since 2014 and share two daughters.