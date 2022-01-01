Prince Harry reveals the title and cover of his much-awaited, tell-all memoir

A royal insider has revealed the real reason behind why Prince Harry wrote his ‘truth bomb’ memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, titled Spare, promises “raw, unflinching honesty”, and is already topping the Amazon charts despite the fact its release date isn’t until January 10.

The royals are bracing for more of Harry’s “truth bombs” in the book and worry that Harry will go “fully rogue”, which would spark “drastic” retaliation from King Charles.

Now, sources have told UK’s Sunday Telegraph, Harry wrote the book because he can’t spend the rest of his life trying to please the royal family.

“You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy,” one insider said. “You have to choose your own happiness.”

They added that the book will “take aim” at members of the royal family, including his father, with Harry addressing “genetic pain and suffering”.

It comes following claims by Tom Bower that Charles may strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, with the book being “make or break” for the family.

“I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty.

“All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that’s pretty drastic.”

It’s believed Harry has barely spoken to his brother Prince William since news of the memoir first broke, with the belief their rift will only be worsened by the book.

There are fresh fears surrounding Harry’s content after it was reported he had to submit the manuscript multiple times before publishers would accept it.

In particular, The Sun claims that the Duke of Sussex may have had to ‘sex up the book’ to get it across the line.

The book is co-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer and is due to be released on January 10, 2023.

It is believed that the book was pushed back following the Queen’s passing, to allow Harry to make some changes.

“The book has been back and forth between Harry and J. R. Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away,” a source told the publication.

The source explained that the publishers wanted Harry to add more details and cover areas that he missed.

“There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that he might not even be that comfortable with.”

In another bombshell, it is believed that the prince has approached friends and ex-girlfriends to contribute to his memoir.

Many were shocked by Harry’s actions, with the source claiming that ‘at least one sent Harry packing’.

“Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said ‘no’.

"Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said 'no'.

"It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help."