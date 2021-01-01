Kate Middleton allegedly found Meghan Markle bringing up flower girl story during Oprah interview ‘mortifying’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial ‘no holds barred’ interview with Oprah Winfrey stirred a worldwide debate about the royal family. From Prince Harry being let down by dad Prince Charles to Archie’s skin tone allegedly being discussed by an important royal family member, no topic was off-limits for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they spilt some major royal tea.

In case you’re wondering how Kate Middleton feels about Meghan and Harry’s shocking revelations, royal expert Katie Nicholl disclosed to OK! magazine that The Duchess of Sussex has been “saddened, disappointed and hurt.” During the Oprah interview, Meghan was asked about a past report which suggested that she made Kate cry due to her flower girl dresses choice for her and Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018.

Markle claimed “the reverse happened” and that a few days before her wedding, Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses which made Meghan cry and it really hurt her feelings. However, Meghan also clarified that she doesn’t mean to be disparaging as Kate apologised with flowers and an apology note.

Katie shared that she’s heard there are different versions of the flower girl dresses story and not just the one that Meghan discussed. According to Nicholl, Kate felt the incident was already sorted and hence, to have it been brought up again “was horrifying,” especially because Kate is not in the position to respond with Meghan and Harry being aware of her predicament.

“Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard. Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others,” Katie revealed.

Furthermore, Nicholl stated that Kate and William feel they were “hugely welcoming to Meghan and Harry” and that “any accusations against the monarchy are accusations against their family.”

On a concluding note, Katie divulged that Kate and William feel let down and it’s hurtful. Nonetheless, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still love Harry and Meghan but the Oprah interview has “ruffled feathers” as per Nicholl.