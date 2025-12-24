Andrew Faces Christmas Exclusion as expert says He Is “ostracised and an embarrassment to the family”

Prince Andrew is expected to spend Christmas away from the Royal Family, a public absence that underscores how deeply strained his relationship with the monarchy has become. Although the former Duke of York has not been formally banished from royal life, his distance from family gatherings has become increasingly apparent.

This year’s Christmas celebrations are set to go ahead without him, a development that royal observers say will likely be devastating for Andrew, particularly during a season traditionally centered on family unity. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the tension within the family is impossible to ignore.

Read Also: Legal Expert Raises Concerns That Support for Ex-Prince Andrew May Breach Public Office Rules

“I think it’s obvious that Andrew‘s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is, to say the least, extremely strained,” she said. Bond pointed to a recent public moment that highlighted the rift. “You only have to look at the pictures of him trying to cosy up to William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral to understand just how awkward things are,” she said. “William virtually blanked him. I think the rest of the Royal Family will be mightily relieved that he won’t be there.”

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to Bond, Andrew’s absence is more than just a private family matter. “It is, though, the most obvious and public sign that he is ostracised and an embarrassment to the family,” she explained. “And that must feel pretty unpleasant. It looks set to be rather a miserable time for the disgraced Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Bond also suggested that Andrew’s personal circumstances have deteriorated alongside his public standing. “Royal Lodge is said to be in quite a state, and many of his possessions have already been removed,” she said, adding that “the status of his relationship with his ex-wife, Sarah, is also up in the air.

Read Also: “Enough Is Enough” Giuffre’s Brother Says Trump Should Release the Epstein Files After Prince Andrew Lost His Titles

The renewed focus on Andrew’s isolation comes as fresh scrutiny emerges over a newly revealed email connected to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The message reportedly includes a joking reference asking whether she had “found me some new inappropriate friends” to spend time with. The email was signed only “A xxx” and mentioned being “up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,” a reference to the royal estate in Scotland.

(Getty Images)

While the full context of the message remains unclear, its resurfacing has added to the discomfort surrounding Andrew’s position within the monarchy. As the Royal Family gathers for Christmas without him, the absence serves as a visible reminder of how far he has fallen from royal favor and how unlikely it is that his relationship with the family will recover anytime soon.

READ NEXT