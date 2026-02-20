Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans after alleged assault involving gay slurs

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans following an alleged assault at R Bar in the French Quarter. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf allegedly struck two men with closed fists during a confrontation and repeatedly hurled gay slurs at them.

The altercation escalated as LaBeouf was escorted from the bar, but reportedly returned in a more aggressive state. One alleged victim told police he did not want to fight, but LaBeouf allegedly punched him in the nose, potentially causing a dislocation.

The victim reportedly pushed his nose back into place and later sought medical attention. During the incident, LaBeouf allegedly continued shouting offensive language, even after police arrived to investigate and make the arrest.

(Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

The police report includes a statement by LaBeouf, saying, “These f*****s put me in jail. I’m a Catholic,” reflecting his repeated public references to religion in recent interactions. Video footage captured portions of the altercation before police arrived, fueling media coverage and public discussion of the actor’s behavior.

LaBeouf was charged with two counts of simple battery in connection with the incident. Legal proceedings are expected as authorities continue their investigation. This incident adds to a series of public controversies surrounding the actor, known for his roles in Transformers, Disturbia, and the autobiographical film Honey Boy.

The arrest and allegations have generated widespread attention on social media, highlighting concerns about celebrity conduct and accountability in public settings. Representatives for LaBeouf have not yet released an official statement regarding the arrest.

