Paul Wesley Files for Divorce Over Wife Ines’ Brad Pitt Relationship

Ines de Ramon is said to be seeing Brad Pitt after her separation from the ‘Vampire Diaries star. Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Ines de Ramon, who is reportedly rumored to be dating Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The Vampire Diaries star filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 17, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for dissolving their four-year marriage, according to court records obtained by E! News.

The announcement comes five months after Wesley, 40, and de Ramon, 32, publicly confirmed their split, with a representative for the couple confirming in September that they had been separated since the spring of 2022.

Paul Wesley/Instagram

“The decision to separate is mutual,” the rep told E! News at the time. “They request privacy at this time.” According to the divorce papers, the date of separation is “TBD,” and Wesley did not request spousal support.

Wesley has been connected to model Natalie Kuckenburg since their separation, while de Ramon has moved on with Pitt, with a source confirming in November that the Moneyball star is “really into” the jewelry designer.

The couple apparently rang in 2023 together while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and according to PEOPLE, de Ramon received a bouquet of roses from Pitt on Valentine’s Day this week.