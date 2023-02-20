BAFTA Awards 2023: All the Best Celebrity Red-Carpet Looks

Tonight’s 76th annual BAFTAs are hosted by actor Richard E. Grant at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the very first time. The British film ceremony honors the year’s best performances on-screen and is an unmissable part of awards season. And as usual, the red carpet affair before the grand ceremony was just as much of a spectacle as the actual event. At the BAFTAs, A-listers decided to lean into modern glamour, favoring quirky accents that made an impact.

Striking gowns, of course, made up a large portion of the assortment. But these weren’t traditional dresses; Their silhouettes were fresh and innovative. Sheila Atim’s strapless Prada gown, with matching gloves, had a crinkled silver finish; Florence Pugh’s frothy orange tulle dress, by Nina Ricci, also turned heads with its extreme volume. Of course, nobody commanded more attention than Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, when she arrived in a white, one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown. The royal paired it with black opera gloves and affordable Zara earrings (she’s always known for mixing high and low).

Others opted for striking suits. Michelle Yeoh’s blush pink Dior two-piece came complete with a capelet at the back, an unexpected detail that paid off. The men of the evening overall favored more classic tuxedos —but their looks still took subtle risks. Austin Butler looked dapper in his sleek ensemble complete with wide lapels. Eddie Redmayne opted for a more wide-leg silhouette on his black suit—and he even forwent a shirt underneath, too.

Below, see more of the best-dressed stars at the 2023 BAFTAs. Which were your favorite celebrity looks? Be sure to vote below, and check back to see which ensemble is the ultimate best-dressed of the night.