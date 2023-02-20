Couple from North Carolina charged with child abuse after 2-year-old boy found with narcotics in his system

A couple in North Carolina was charged with negligent child abuse after narcotics were found in the system of a 2-year-old at the house.

According to Yahoo News, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office came to the home on January 4 when the youngster went into cardiac arrest, according to a news statement issued Friday.

The toddler and his mother, Anna Mariah Mills, both had medical treatment. The condition of the toddler was not disclosed. The sheriff’s office has been contacted by Fox News Digital.

A 24-year-old man named Kaali Ahmad Tobe allegedly assaulted a deputy while officials were conversing with him and then tried to flee the scene. According to the department, he looked to be under the influence of something.

When he was escorted to the magistrate’s office, he was arrested and had a medical emergency. According to the agency, he also reportedly attacked the same deputy a second time when deputies were attempting to assist him.

Tobe was charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, felony assault by strangulation, felony intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury, child abuse, and felony trying to flee from county confinement.

Mills was charged with felony child abuse with serious bodily harm and child abuse. They were issued bonds for $130,000 and $75,000, respectively. The department did not say if Tobe and Mills are the toddler’s parents.