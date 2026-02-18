Naomi Campbell says “don’t come at me” after Epstein documents surface again

Naomi Campbell is once again speaking out about her past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, after newly released federal investigation files reportedly included references to her name. The supermodel addressed the renewed attention in a statement posted on social media, making it clear she is not backing down from the position she has held for years.

Campbell said she has done nothing wrong and also emphasised her support for Epstein’s victims. The statement comes as public scrutiny has intensified following another batch of documents tied to Epstein’s network, which has continued to draw headlines years after his arrest and death.

Naomi Campbell posted a statement on social media clarifying her position regarding her ties to Epstein. “I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part,” she wrote on her Instagram account, according to Complex.

Naomi Campbell insists “had no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender” (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)

She also addressed the survivors directly, adding that she stands “in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors.” The timing of Campbell’s statement is linked to newly released documents connected to federal investigations into Epstein’s network.

According to The New York Times, the latest batch reportedly includes references to Campbell across emails, contact lists, and scheduling exchanges. The documents suggest she remained in contact with Epstein over multiple years and reportedly mention travel coordination, event invitations, and business-related meetings organised by Epstein’s longtime assistant.

In addition to the documents, the release reportedly includes claims from individuals who said they saw Campbell at Epstein’s properties and events. That detail has only fueled further online discussion, even though Campbell has not been accused of any crime.

Her attorney, Martin Singer, told The New York Times that Campbell was unaware of any criminal behaviour connected to Epstein before his arrest in 2019. Singer also said Campbell had no contact with Epstein after that arrest, and that any interactions they did have were limited and mostly professional.

“If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her,” Singer said. He also pointed out that Campbell was living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013, during a period when Epstein had already faced legal consequences.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting minors. Singer added that Campbell “had no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.” This is not the first time Campbell has addressed the issue publicly. In 2019, she posted a video in which she strongly condemned Epstein’s actions.

“What he’s done is indefensible,” she said at the time. “When I heard it of what he’d done, it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else.” “I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators,” Campbell added. “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.”

Campbell reportedly met Epstein in 2001 through her then-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore, at an event in Saint-Tropez. She also said Epstein was often present at major professional events, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

