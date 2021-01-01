Friends: The Reunion review – ‘A funny, charming, unexpectedly touching dive into a warm bath of nostalgia

Could Friends: The Reunion BE any more hotly anticipated? No. Could it BE any better? Well, only if they chopped out the completely unnecessary little bits – and mercifully, they were very little – where David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington, and a few other famous faces told us why Friends was so wonderful.

We don’t need to be told how wonderful it was. We know. We watched it and loved it for 10 years, thanks very much. We’re still watching it now. But this is a microscopic quibble.

Whatever you were expecting, the reunion show, long-asked-for and finally arriving 17 years (yikes!) after Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey walked out the door for the very last time, certainly lived up to it, and maybe even exceeded it.