Milania Giudice speaks out after New Jersey arrest

Milania Giudice has spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in New Jersey earlier this year.

The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice addressed the incident in a TikTok video posted on June 29, where she reflected on the events and said she is focused on moving forward.

Giudice was arrested on May 14 and charged with simple assault and purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury. According to previous reports, the charges stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident. Court records show she attended a hearing on May 19 but did not enter a plea.

In her TikTok video, Giudice acknowledged the arrest while dismissing a mugshot circulating online, claiming the image was created using artificial intelligence. She added that although the situation was “nothing to be proud of,” she believes people can learn from difficult experiences.

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“I’ve been through a lot in life,” Giudice said, adding that she was not in a good place personally at the time of the incident. She also noted that the public does not know everything about her private life and expressed hope that she can become a better person by learning from the experience.

Giudice is currently a student at the University of Tampa and is the third of four daughters of Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. She has appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since childhood, after her mother’s debut on the reality series in 2009.

The case remains pending as legal proceedings continue.