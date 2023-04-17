Prince Andrew ‘resentful’ toward King Charles, ‘dragging his heels’ over leaving lavish home, experts claim

King Charles has had to cope with more “spares” than just Prince Harry. Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother, is rumored to be reluctant to leave his opulent Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is reputedly worth $37 million, just weeks before the monarch is crowned.

Since 2003, the 63-year-old has resided in the opulent house. Christopher Andersen, the author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital that Andrew “appears to have been dragging his feet, unwilling to be forced out of the home he has shared with [his ex-wife] Fergie and his children for nearly 20 years.”

Since their mother’s passing, “the monarch has thrown Andrew a bone more than once, enabling his disgraced brother to attend alongside the family at various high-profile occasions and ceremonies,” Andersen said.

“Charles is implying that he is not completely banishing Andrew, and one would assume that the Duke of York would be appreciative of that and would just pack up and go into the more modest accommodations Charles has chosen for him.

Regrettably, Andrew is pushing back rather than making King Charles’ job easier, Andersen alleged. It is a prime example of the adage “No good deed goes unpunished.” Charles, 74, reportedly offered his brother Frogmore Cottage in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s British residence, which is situated on Windsor Castle’s grounds, have been asked to leave, according to a spokeswoman for the pair. Before they renounced their royal obligations and relocated to California in 2020, it served as their primary abode.

The day after Harry’s incendiary memoir “Spare” was released, on January 11, according to The Sun, Charles began the eviction procedure. In the book, Harry detailed his father’s and older brother Prince William’s intimate chats with him. Harry and Meghan Markle declared that Frogmore Cottage will serve as their home base when they returned to the United Kingdom.

Andersen said, “Andrew is simply one of the numerous headaches Charles faces as he nears his coronation.

“What to do about Harry and Meghan is, of course, at the top of the list. Yes, Harry has relieved some pressure by choosing to go to his father’s coronation alone and perhaps paves the way for a reconciliation that is unavoidable.

But Harry and William’s hostility is still quite strong.

It’s difficult to envision how or when their formerly close brotherly bond will be entirely restored.” According to Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, “stress is mounting” before the coronation. With the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September, Charles ascended to the throne.

Andrew is caught in a difficult situation, according to Schofield. “He is aware that he must play the game in order to remain in the group, but he feels as though King Charles’ rule is making him smaller. Although Andrew and his older brother Charles never had a good relationship, Charles’ ambitions are making Andrew extremely angry.

It is simply so near to the dates the palace has set for its numerous evictions that I believe anxiety is rising before the coronation.” Because of his contentious relationship with the late American businessman and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew withdrew from his royal responsibilities in 2019. He lost his honorary military titles as well.

The “freedom of the city” granted to the prince by the northern city of York was revoked by a unanimous resolution of the council. After the queen appointed Andrew the Duke of York, he was given the honor in 1987. He is the first person to lose the honor, which dates back to the Middle Ages.

Since then, local authorities have contended that Andrew ought to likewise forfeit the title of Duke of York. At the time, a representative for Andrew declined to comment. After reaching a deal with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Andrew had his sexual abuse complaint against him dismissed by a U.S. judge in 2022. The prince admitted he never intended to harm his accuser’s reputation and gave a sizeable payment to her organization. – FoxNews