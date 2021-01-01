Meghan Markle sends birthday flowers for Jessica Mulroney, puts falling out rumours to rest

Besties Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are mending fences! The Duchess of Sussex seems to have made Jessica’s birthday extra special as the Canadian stylist took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her birthday gift. Turns out, Meghan did not forget her bestie Jessica’s 41st birthday and sent her a bouquet of lovely fresh flowers. How do we know? Well, Jessica was elated with this sweet gesture and took to the gram to share it.

Sharing a photo of some fresh pink roses, Jessica captioned the photo, “Luckiest friend XXXX Thx MM (SIC).” The post has finally put to rest Jessica and Meghan’s feud rumours that surfaced a few months ago. For the unversed, Meghan and Jessica became close friends while working on Suits. The Canadian stylist styled Meghan during her wedding episode in the show.

Since they met, Meghan and Jessica have only grown closer and the latter was even invited to the royal wedding in 2018. However, things took a turn when Jessica was called out by an influencer Sasha Exeter over her allegedly “very problematic behavior and antics”, reported Us Weekly.

While the incident led to Jessica’s business going downhill, she addressed an apology note to Sasha. Jessica’s note read, “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she said. Adding, “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

However, Jessica’s apology reportedly did not go down well with Meghan who wasn’t happy about the stylist using their relationship to defend herself. Several reports of Jessica and Meghan’s falling out started doing the rounds and in September 2020, Us Weekly’s insider revealed that the former BFFs were in touch but not “as close as before.”

Well, it all seems to be in the past now, as Jessica showed support for the former Suits actress as bullying claims recently surfaced. In an Instagram post, Jessica wrote, “I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”