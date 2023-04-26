Meghan and Harry appear on the big screen at the LA Lakers

In a rare public outing in their home state, Meghan and Harry were photographed watching the LA Lakers basketball team play the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the video, which was shown on the big screen on Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling and joking together.

When Meghan realized they were being recorded, she was spotted laughing. She jokingly grabbed Harry’s arm as it seemed like the prince was about to lean in for a kiss.

Fans’ yells could be heard in the footage that was tweeted.

“If you find someone you love in your life,

then hang on to that love.” – Princess Diana



Harry and Meghan are in the building for Lakers – Grizzlies game fourpic.twitter.com/dEpOASxQ5d — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) April 25, 2023

Aside from those mentioned, Adam Sandler and Kim Kardashian attended. Prior to Harry’s return to the UK for his father’s coronation, the pair looked to be enjoying a night away from their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On May 6, King Charles III will be crowned in London, and the Duke of Sussex will be there, but Meghan will stay in Montecito, where the pair has been residing since March 2020.

A day after Meghan made a surprise video cameo at photographer and friend Misan Marriman’s TED Talk, they will be in Los Angeles.

“Our next speaker has a rare talent for taking beautiful pictures. Meghan said of Harriman, who has been the family’s photographer for years: “I’ve seen his brilliance directly as he’s recorded many key milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in a similar experience.

Archie’s birthday is on May 6, and insiders claim that the Duchess’s choice to stay in the US was influenced by Archie’s birthday festivities.

With Charles, Camilla, Harry’s brother, the Prince of Wales, sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, and the rest of his family there, Harry will make his first public appearance since criticizing the royal family in his memoirs.

The Duchess of Sussex has refuted claims that she skipped the King’s coronation as a result of a letter she sent in which she voiced her worries about unconscious racism in the royal family.