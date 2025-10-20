Lori Loughlin’s Split from Mossimo Giannulli: “Incriminating” Texts Spark Tension After College Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s split from husband Mossimo Giannulli isn’t what she ever wanted, especially after the two made it through the college admissions scandal together back in 2019. But according to insiders, the couple’s 28-year marriage began to crumble after she found something she couldn’t ignore.

Sources close to the Full House star told Page Six that the breaking point came when Loughlin discovered “incriminating” text messages on Giannulli’s phone. “Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages,” one insider revealed. “Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse.”

Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, tried to downplay the situation in a statement to People on October 3, saying the couple was only taking a break. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Much said. But sources say things have since taken a darker turn, with Loughlin now wanting “to have nothing to do with” her husband.

“Mossimo Used Lori for Years” Insider Reveals What Broke the Actress’s Marriage (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Just a few days later, Us Weekly reported that Loughlin was “devastated” by the separation. She had apparently suggested a short break, hoping it would give them time to reconnect. Instead, Giannulli, 61, reportedly wasted no time moving on.

The fashion designer was spotted out with stylist Hannah Harrison, sparking rumors of a new romance. Harrison quickly denied any romantic involvement, telling the outlet she and Giannulli were meeting for work. “I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the [G/FORE Supply] store not knowing that his separation had been announced,” she explained on October 3. “I was going there to meet him. … He was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [for Giannulli’s brand G/FORE].”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Meanwhile, Loughlin has been seen leaning on friends. The Daily Mail spotted her having dinner on October 1 with actor James Tupper, who was previously in a long-term relationship with the late Anne Heche. The two were photographed sharing a hug outside The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, but sources told the outlet it was just a friendly dinner. Still, in light of the cheating allegations, that comforting moment suddenly makes more sense.

“He Got Worse” Friends Say Lori Loughlin’s Collapsed After Her Shocking Discovery “She Thought a Break Would Help” (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

For now, Loughlin is staying in the couple’s Hidden Hills home, which they listed in February for $16.5 million and later dropped to $14.95 million, according to Page Six. Giannulli has reportedly been splitting his time between Orange County, California, and their property in Idaho.

The couple, once seen as Hollywood’s picture-perfect duo, stood side by side through one of the biggest celebrity scandals of the decade. They both served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scheme and appeared to come out stronger on the other side.

But those close to Loughlin say this time is different — she’s done trying to fix what’s broken. “She gave him chance after chance,” a source said. “But finding those texts was the final straw.”