Lisa Hochstein confirms she’s dating ‘great’ Jody Glidden amid Lenny divorce: ‘I’m dating this guy’

Lisa Hochstein’s divorce isn’t keeping her from falling in love. After months of public appearances, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star has finally confirmed her relationship with entrepreneur Jody Glidden.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she admitted to “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me.”

Hochstein, 40, also said that “RHOM” fans “may or may not see” Glidden, 49, on the upcoming Season 5 reunion of the Peacock show. “But I don’t wanna dive into that too much. We’ll just see how that unfolds,” she teased.

In December, Page Six exclusively revealed that the couple was seen “canoodling” while out to dinner. The reality star made it a point to say that Glidden is “different to what I’m used to,” alluding to her former husband, Lenny Hochstein.

"[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best," she told the outlet. "So, it's a lot of things that I'm not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship."

Page Six exclusively revealed in December 2022 that Lisa was seen “canoodling” Glidden at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shared at the time, adding that Pippen, 48, was also nestling her new boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

Glidden took their affair to the internet about a month later, gushing over Lisa on Instagram and calling her as “stunning” in the comments section of a post. The TV personality replied,

Despite finding happiness in her personal life, Lisa thinks there is “no end in sight” to her divorce, which started in May 2022 but has stalled as she and Lenny, 56, fight for child and spousal support. “This was the darkest time of my life,” she said of the split. “Compare it to a death, or worse.”

“It’s out there; there’s nothing I can do about it,” she told “ET” of her divorce playing out on a reality show. “I’m not excited about everything that happened. Obviously, I wish it didn’t go down like that. But it did, and it’s real life.”

She added, "This was the darkest time of my life. Compare it to death, or worse, probably worse. A lot of people do say that it's almost worse than death, depending on how amicable or not your divorce is, and mine is definitely not amicable at this point."