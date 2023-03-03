All the Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard’s annual Women in Music awards returns Wednesday (March 1) for the 2023 edition to honor the most influential powerhouses – including artists, creators, producers, and executives — in music today who are contributing to the industry and community. The ceremony this year takes place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and is hosted by award-winning writer-actress Quinta Brunson.

Stars including Heidi Klum, Erika Jayne, and Victoria Monet stunned on the red carpet before the event began.

This year’s honorees are SZA, who is Billboard’s Woman of the Year; Becky G, who is receiving the Impact Award, and will also be performing; Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award; Kim Petras, who is performing and honored with the Chartbreaker Award; Latto, who is receiving the Powerhouse Award; Honda’s Rising Star Doechii, who will deliver a performance; Ivy Queen with the Icon Award; performer Lainey Wilson, who is named Rulebreaker; Rosalia, who is being honored with Bose’s Producer of the Year Award; and K-pop group TWICE, who will perform and be honored with the Breakthrough Award.

Billboard’s 2023 Executive of the Year honoree is Sylvia Rhone, the chairwoman, and CEO of Epic Records. She is the first woman and Black industry executive to hold that dual title at a major record label.

Previously announced presenters include Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, and Wondagurl.