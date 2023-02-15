Kylie Jenner is said to be moving ‘next door’ to Khloé Kardashian Following her separation from Travis Scott

Following allegations that she is on a ‘break’ with rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is believed to be relocating ‘next door’ to her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The socialite and businesswoman own an 18,000-square-foot parcel in Hollywood Hills near Khloé’s $17 million home and her mother, Kris Jenner. Kylie and Travis are said to be selling their Beverly Crest mansion, which they bought jointly in 2018 for $21.9 million.

Their mansion is certainly qualifiable as one of the world’s best homes, with a clean earthy color palette, modern architectural elements, and a 90210 postcode but it is no longer attractive to Kylie, who is prepared to surround herself with family in her new property.

Photos obtained by The Sun show that construction at Kylie’s Hollywood Hills plot is obviously going forward as they are advertising their house. The foundations and beams for the property, which are planned to be multi-story, have already been laid. According to reports, the property will be 18,000 square feet in size, making it one of the largest homes in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

(Getty)

Little is known about Kylie Jenner’s decorating ideas or future design plans because the home is currently under construction. However, Cinema Blend reports that permits were obtained for the construction of a guest house, swimming pool, sports court, and a 12-car garage in 2020.

The photos also reveal Kylie’s new home’s proximity to that of her sister Khloe, who resides in an adjacent house. She, too, custom-built her home on the $17 million plot, and she is likely to have inspired the 25-year-old billionaire to do the same.

Meanwhile, her mother, and soon-to-be neighbor, Kris Jenner, has a $20 million estate with eight bedrooms, a piano room, and a bar, to mention a few luxury features. Other Kar-Jenner sisters, Kim and Kourtney, own properties in the neighborhood as well.