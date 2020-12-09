Womenz Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s bathtub snaps from family getaway set pulses racing

Kim Kardashian once again shared sizzling pictures from family getaway in Tahoe to give fans  huge case of holiday envy .

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is currently having fun-filled  moments at an amazing  spot  ahead of Christmas  with her mum Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie and Kendall and all their children.

One of the pictures, she shared on social media, shows  her enjoying the relaxing moments  in a bath tub. She also flaunted her  curves  in tiny oufit to receive massive applause from  the admirers.

Sharing sizzling photos from her dreamy skiing holiday on Instagram, Kim left a  sweet caption: Always find your light!

The 40-year-old reality star caught the eye of her sister Khloe as she  dropped a comment: ‘I am dying.’ Us too Khloe, us too.

The famous family  is reportedly also filming for the final season of their reality series KUWTK during their family getaway in Tahoe.

