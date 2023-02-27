Recently, Jessica Simpson published a short tale on Amazon.com. She admitted that she had been approached by a “big Hollywood celebrity.” In other words, she published a blind article, and now everyone is attempting to identify this individual. It appears that Page Six may have succeeded in doing so.

Fans of Jessica Simpson are left in suspense

According to People, Jessica described her hug with the enigmatic man she met at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as follows:

“He gave me a different hug, a modified celebrity embrace he held a few seconds longer than I expected. As our mutual friend, my bodyguard, talked, this megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes, which was fine because I had plenty of reasons to ditch that outfit and change.”

According to Jessica, who also remembers the first time she saw him, “I noticed his face immediately light at someone behind me, and I turned to see the packed throng miraculously separating as a big movie star strolled towards us in jeans and a T-shirt,” she first saw him. While my security had said that they were buddies, I had questioned whether he hadn’t overstated the case. The tight handshake and tight bro embrace indicated that the affection was sincere.

According to Page Six, maybe Mark Wahlberg. The man Jessica describes as her mystery man was at the VMAs, a major movie star at the time, and was dressed casually for the occasion in jeans and a T-shirt. The source adds that Mark has been “quite open about his friendship with a Boston priest” and that the unnamed star said that he spoke with a spiritual advisor about her.