Man Breaks Into Johnny Depp’s LA Home; Showers & Drinks Liquor!

An unidentified man broke inside the home of actor Johnny Depp in Hollywood Hills. Local cops got a call from a neighbour who spotted a homeless man hanging out in the backyard near the pool.

The neighbour told police the man took off when confronted and hopped a gate, which actually got him closer to the 57-year-old Johnny‘s house, according to a report in TMZ.

When the cops arrived, the accused was taking a shower, and refused to open the door, when he was asked to do so by the cops. The report states that the intruder also made a drink from himself from Johnny Depp’s collection.

He is being booked for felony vandalism for a broken door. This isn’t the first time that Johnny Depp has faced something like this.

Back in January, an unidentified woman had broken into the actor’s house.

Meanwhile, New York police also arrested an intruder at comedian Pete Davidson’s home last week.

The woman, who announced she was Davidson’s wife, days before showing up at his Staten Island, New York home, has been ordered to stay away from the comedian.

Pete Davidson has been granted a protection order against Michelle Mootreddy, who walked into his pad and sat down at the kitchen table.