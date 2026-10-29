Virginia mom accused of leaving 8-month-old alone in running bathtub before baby drowned

A mother in Virginia has been arrested after authorities say she left her 8-month-old child alone in a bathtub with the water running before the baby drowned.

Rosellena Pisani, 30, has been charged with homicide, two counts of child abuse and three counts of child endangerment, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced. She was arrested on Tuesday.

The case dates back to Sept. 10, when Loudoun County Fire and Rescue called the sheriff’s office to help with what first responders described as an “unresponsive infant.” According to the law enforcement agency, arriving investigators learned that “the child had been left in a bathtub with running water without adult supervision.”

The baby drowned.

Officers determined that Pisani was the child’s mother. They also found that the infant and the mother were not the only people in the home. At least two other children between the ages of 8 months and 8 years were also present.

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Authorities did not share specifics about what they believe Pisani was doing while her child drowned. However, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said that “[p]arents and caregivers have a fundamental responsibility to protect the children in their care.”

“This is a heartbreaking case involving the death of a helpless infant and circumstances that no children should ever have to endure,” he added. “Our investigators have worked diligently to pursue the facts of this case, and we remain committed to seeking justice for this child while ensuring the safety and well-being of our community’s most vulnerable members.”

The sheriff’s office said in its Tuesday announcement that the investigation was ongoing.