Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on reported clash with Robert Zemeckis

Jennifer Lopez and filmmaker Robert Zemeckis have denied reports of a clash over their upcoming Netflix thriller, The Last Mrs. Parrish, describing claims of tension between them as false.

In a joint statement to TMZ, Netflix, Lopez and Zemeckis rejected allegations that the actress and director were at odds during the film’s post-production process.

“As we have said to Page Six, this reporting is categorically false. Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit,” the statement read.

The response followed a report by Page Six claiming that Lopez and Zemeckis had differing creative visions for the project. The report alleged that Lopez was attempting to take greater control of the editing process after the film received disappointing test screenings.

An unnamed Hollywood source quoted in the report claimed that Lopez had become concerned about the film’s reception and had been spending time in the editing room. However, the allegations have been publicly disputed by the film’s representatives.

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(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Netflix also told TMZ that The Last Mrs. Parrish had been testing well, particularly among fans. The company’s comments contradicted the reported claims about the thriller’s test screenings.

Lopez is producing and starring in the adaptation, while Zemeckis, known for directing Forrest Gump, is working with her on the project. According to TMZ, the two are collaborating during post-production rather than engaging in a dispute.

The reports had drawn comparisons with the highly publicised tensions surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the production and promotion of It Ends With Us.

Lopez has continued to attract attention through her Netflix projects. Her 2026 romantic comedy, Office Romance, reportedly topped the platform’s global charts following its release.

For now, Netflix and the filmmakers have rejected claims of a behind-the-scenes conflict, maintaining that they are working together on The Last Mrs. Parrish.