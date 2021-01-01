Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox celebrate National Dog Day by Sharing adorable photos of their Dogs

To celebrate National Dog Day, celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share sweet posts filled with cute photos and videos of their doggos. While Cox is known to be a dog mom to two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Harley and Hopper, her Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston has three dogs – Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aniston shared a series of photos of her dogs including one where they were sporting handmade scarves. In other stories, she shared adorable close-up photos of the three doggos. Along with the posts, Aniston wrote, “Happy National Dog Day” and added heart-eye emojis to it.

As for Cox, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram stories that showed her doggo trying to pull a snack out of a jar. Courteney shared the story with a piece of funny music and in the captions, mentioned it to be a post that was celebratory in the spirit of the National Dog Day.

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s posts here:

Jennifer Aniston welcomed her third dog, Lord Chesterfield last year. The dog mom had taken to social media to share a glimpse of him when she rescued the pup and wrote, “i! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”