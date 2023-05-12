Did Prince Harry Bow to His Dad During the Coronation?

Despite some family tensions, it’s clear that nothing gets in the way of royal etiquette. In a new video from the coronation of King Charles III, 74, we see his youngest son, Prince Harry, 38, bowing to his dad as he walks past.

The video was shared to TikTok by Yahoo Australia, with a caption that read: “Did you catch #PrinceHarry’s bow at #KingCharlesIII’s #coronation?”

In the clip, we see a clear display of reverence from the Duke of Sussex as his father processes through Westminster Abbey. When King Charles draws near, there’s a wave of movement from all the attendees, as they either curtsey or bow their heads. However, his son notably keeps his head bowed for an extended period of time.

Prince Harry was seated in the third row from the front, with his cousins (and close confidantes), Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, as well as their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, and Jack Brooksbank, 37. Meghan Markle, 41, stayed back home to be with their two kids.

Although Prince Harry did not take part in the ceremony, his older brother, Prince William, 41, was tasked with presenting the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal to their dad. Also, as first in the line of succession to the throne, the Prince of Wales recited the Homage of Royal Blood, acting as a representative of the entire family.

Soon after the ceremony, Prince Harry jetted back home to California to be with his wife and kids. However, we can’t blame him, because coronation day was also the fourth birthday of his son, Prince Archie.

He may have stepped down from his senior position, but Prince Harry still remembers how to go through the royal paces. (And it’s clear he respects his dad.)