Diana’s brother unwilling to mediate between Harry and William?

Prince Diana’s brother and uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William have kept mum after Meghan Markle levelled some serious allegations against the British royal family.

Charles Spencer who is quite active on Twitter also did not speak when royal fans asked him whether he would play any role to mediate between Harry and William to end the acrimony between the two brothers .

While media is speculating whether Harry and William will reunite in July to mark the death anniversary of their mother Prince Diana, their uncle Charles Spencer has remained reluctant to get involved in the royal feud between his nephews.

As thousands of people reacted to his nephew Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, royal fans thought Spencer would also share his reaction on social media.

Charles Spencer, however, chose not to comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview in which serious allegations were levelled against the British royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had unproductive conversations with Prince William and his father Prince Charles after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.