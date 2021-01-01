Womenz Magazine

Diana’s brother unwilling to mediate between Harry and William?

Prince Diana’s brother and uncle of  Prince Harry and Prince William have kept mum  after  Meghan Markle  levelled some serious allegations against  the British royal family.

Charles Spencer  who is quite active on Twitter also  did not  speak  when royal fans asked him whether he would play any role  to  mediate  between Harry and William to end the acrimony  between the two brothers .

While media is speculating whether Harry and William will reunite in July to mark the death anniversary of their mother Prince Diana, their uncle Charles Spencer has remained reluctant to get involved in the royal feud between his nephews.

As thousands of people reacted to his nephew Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, royal fans thought Spencer would also share his reaction on social media.

Charles Spencer, however, chose not to comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview in which serious allegations were levelled against the British royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had unproductive conversations with Prince William and his father Prince Charles after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

