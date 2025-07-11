Demi Lovato Just Wiped Her Instagram and Dropped a Sexy Hint at a Big Comeback

Demi Lovato just pulled the classic “wipe the slate clean” move on Instagram, and fans are freaking out. The 32-year-old pop star cleared nearly everything from her feed this week, leaving behind just two new posts that scream one thing loud and clear — new music is coming.

The first clue dropped on Wednesday, July 9. Demi shared a moody, artistic shot from what looks like a new photo shoot. In the pic, she’s facing away from the camera in a sleek black mini dress, glancing back with a mysterious look, reported PEOPLE. She captioned it with the line, “I’m not so sure, I’ve ever felt like this before,” which definitely sounds like a lyric and has fans already speculating.

Then, the next day, she followed up with a short video that only added fuel to the fire. In the clip, Demi walks straight toward the camera, rocking a leotard, sheer stockings, and an oversized jacket, oozing confidence and sultry vibes. She mouths a few more lyrics that match the first post, “I’m not so sure, I’ve ever felt like this before / I can’t deny, it feels so right,” giving everyone a taste of what feels like a bold, sensual new era for her music.

No album name or release date has been confirmed just yet, but Lovato fans know this isn’t out of the blue. Back in September 2024, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave a little insight into what she was working on at the time. “I’m kind of figuring out my sound right now,” she told Fallon.

She opened up a bit more about her writing process, too, saying, “It’s actually been amazing. I’ve been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I’m in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place.”

So yeah, it sounds like she’s diving into a more playful, confident headspace this time around. The teasers give off strong, empowered energy, and longtime fans will recognize this as a noticeable shift from the heavier themes of her last album.

Demi’s last full-length project, Holy Fvck, dropped in August 2022 and brought a grittier, rock-inspired edge. It tackled some intense emotional themes and marked a raw, powerful moment in her discography. But based on what she’s sharing now, it looks like she’s ready to turn a new page.

With just a couple of mysterious posts and no official announcements yet, she’s already got the internet buzzing and fans glued to her every move. Whether it’s a single, a full album, or just the start of a new creative chapter, one thing’s clear — Demi Lovato is back, and she’s doing it her way.