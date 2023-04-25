Queen Camilla’s Latest Coronation Invite May Cause An Awkward Situation for Multiple Surprising Members of the Family

Quite a number of the guests that were invited to King Charles III’s coronation, to put it frankly, have raised some questions. In addition to rejecting Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and the Duchess of York, they also invited some individuals which may result in some really uncomfortable interactions. The most recent one to make people astonished is Andrew Parker Bowles, the ex-husband of Queen Camilla.

Now, those who aren’t huge royal family fans would immediately assume that inviting your ex to your new husband’s coronation is a little strange, but it’s not like that. They are connected at the hip, a buddy told The Times. He sets up so many things for her. The whole time, they have lunch together. He is indeed there. He has consistently been Camilla’s accomplice.

Maybe you’re asking yourself, “What about Charles?” Well, they are also pals! According to the Mirror, they not only belonged to the same polo team but he also attended Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

So where would the uncomfortable circumstance be? There are two options available. First of all, before he married Camilla in the 1970s, Andrew and Princess Anne were romantically involved. However, it seems that things between them are still friendly. Additionally, sources told the Times that Andrew is a little bit of a wild card visitor. According to the reports, he is described as “a little bit of a rogue” and “very naughty with women.” So, well, take it whatever you want.

So, so, Camilla and Charles’ relationship has some similarities to that of other people, but here is what we know. In the 1960s, Camilla was allegedly associated with Kevin Burke and Ruper Hambro, but such connections are today only rumors. She was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles for 22 years, during which time they had two children: Tom, 48, and Laura, 45.

He dated Princess Anne from 1970 to 1973 before being married to Camilla (yes, there was overlap from what we can tell!). It’s unknown who he’s seen after Anne and Camilla, although it’s been said that he cheated on Camilla often.

Fans feel that since Katy Perry has already spoken about her passion for Prince Harry, there may be uncomfortable interactions when the coronation occurs on May 6. This is in addition to the apparent chilly exchanges that will occur between Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family.

There is still so much about what goes on in the House of Windsor that we don’t even know as casual British royal family viewers. The royal family is expected to have a remarkable year in 2022. But there are also record lows and hazards.

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil by royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers through the difficult years that followed Princess Diana’s passing, the conflict between Princes William and Harry, the scandals involving Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s unwavering resolve throughout it all. Intimate new information about the royal family is revealed in Brown’s book, which also considers how the House of Windsor enters a new age.