Princess Diana drama starring Kristen Stewart to premiere at Venice film fest

Princess Diana’s drama Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, will be showcased at the Venice Film Festival.

As confirmed by Variety, the Pablo Larraine directorial is going to compete in the worldwide competition.

Read Also: Kristen Stewart as Diana: First pic released but is she as good as The Crown portrayal?

The drama revolves around Diana’s decision to separate from Prince Charles amid rumors of his affairs.

The movie stars Stewart opposite Poldark star Jack Farthing, who will play Prince Charles.

The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

The film is slated to release in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

