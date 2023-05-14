Prince William’s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury makes appearance at coronation – and she’s copied Kate’s style

Amid the pomp and ceremony of King Charles’s coronation on Saturday, another possible scandal was simmering beneath the surface.

Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s alleged mistress, made a somewhat grand entrance at the prestigious event.

Dressed in a striking black and white dress, the ex-model made her presence felt as she stepped out in Aquazzura bow heels, the same style of a shoe the Princess of Wales was spotted wearing a few days earlier.

To rub salt in Kate’s wounds, Hanbury’s son, Oliver, served as one of the king’s pages of honor, alongside Prince George, Town & Country reported. The former friends appeared to give each other a wide birth considering their history.

And when a royal fan took to social media asking, “Where’s Rose Hanbury?”, online sleuths soon got to work, looking for evidence that Hanbury and her husband were seated behind the choir in Westminster Abbey.

You’d think her appearance would put a damper on Kate’s spirits but, according to Geo. tv, royal insiders reportedly claimed William shunned Hanbury to make Kate happy “as he knew the princess will be upset and won’t focus on her coronation role if he meets or chats to the British socialite”.

Rumors first started surfacing in 2019 that William and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley had embarked on an affair while Kate was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis.

The rumors again resurfaced in 2022, when journalist Alex Tiffin mentioned the alleged affair while replying to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the editor of the “Daily Mail”.

Referencing “William’s affair with the Rose lassie”, Tiffin wrote: “Injunctions from the High Court in London are worthless in Scotland, my residence and no amount of legal pressure are going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening.”

Contrary to Kate and Hanbury’s frosty relationship, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley has steadfastly remained an integral part of royal engagements.

According to “Town & Country”, she attended the Buckingham Palace banquet in honor of former US president Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.