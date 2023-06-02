Prince William tells Kate ‘chop chop’ during intense conversation at royal wedding

During yesterday’s royal wedding in Jordan, Prince William was caught on camera apparently telling his wife, Kate Middleton, to hurry up while she was engaged in a conversation with the bride.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the distinguished guests invited to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and his Saudi Arabian bride, Rajwa Alseif, 29.

In a video that surfaced, Kate can be seen engaged in an animated discussion with the bride while William prompts her with the words “chop,” encouraging her to move along quickly.

In the footage, Prince William appears slightly impatient as his wife engages in a lengthy conversation with the bride, while other guests patiently wait in line.

It seems that Kate sensed her husband’s restlessness, possibly due to the long queue of guests waiting to greet them, and eventually steps away but continues to converse with the bride until their exchange concludes.

The surprise guests at the wedding also included Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan proudly watched as their son participated in an Islamic marriage ceremony, known as a “katb ktab,” held in a gazebo within the gardens of the Zahran Palace. The ceremony was officiated by the Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh.

Upon arrival, Jordan’s ruling monarch and his wife warmly greeted the guests, shaking hands and exchanging kisses with Prince William and Duchess Kate. William respectfully nodded his head when meeting the King, while Kate curtsied.

Following the royal nuptials, several women performed a traditional ululation, known as Zaghrata, which is a joyous sound commonly used to express happiness at Jordanian and Arab celebrations. The newlyweds graciously greeted their guests.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a personal connection to Jordan, as Kate’s family lived in Amman for a few years during her childhood in the mid-1980s. In 2021, the couple also enjoyed a holiday in the Middle Eastern country with their children.

Queen Rania is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, the judging panel for William’s environmental prize. This year, the award ceremony will take place in Singapore.

During his visit to Jordan in 2018, Prince William was accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein on several official engagements. After the wedding ceremony, the two men embraced when they met.