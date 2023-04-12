Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage is quite distinct from what the public perceives

In public, Kate Middleton and Prince William have a history of maintaining composure. From their attire to the way they conduct themselves in public, they present a unified face. Yet, in Golden Youth: An Inside Account of Growing Up in the Royal Family author Tom Quinn asserts that the dynamic pair is quite different when they are alone.

In contrast to the carefully cultivated image of the royal couple, he claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales sometimes engage in “terrific arguments” and that their marriage isn’t “perfect.” “Someone who worked at Kensington Palace told me they do have rows,” Quinn told the Express. That isn’t a union that is flawless.

They have great arguments. Yet because regular conflicts between normal couples occur every day, no one has to worry about their marriage. “William and Kate argue and hurl pillows at each other, while other couples toss heavy vases. It’s always kept under check,” Quinn said.

He thinks they work well together because they properly upheld the late Queen Elizabeth II’s maxim, “Never complain, never explain.” Being the king and queen of England in the future, they are well aware of what is expected of them.

He observed that “they seldom ever complain, and when they do, it’s usually in polite words.” While Quinn is undoubtedly referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here, it’s important to keep in mind that they are both following different paths in life.

Quinn also thinks that Kate and William have attracted less “scrutiny” from the press because they keep their opinions about the palace to themselves. Since reality can’t always be a flawlessly staged moment, Kate and William’s arguments behind the scenes help to make them seem more sympathetic as a couple.