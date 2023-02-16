Whoopi Goldberg losses it as Nikki Haley announces her presidential campaign: ‘You lost your mind’

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of “The View,” was disappointed with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley‘s announcement to launch her presidential campaign on Tuesday.

During a part of the show, Goldberg lost it after playing a number of video clips from Haley’s new campaign ad, railing against the Republican for refusing to recognize America was “not perfect,” and accusing her of no longer knowing “right from wrong.”

“So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you’re just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect,” Goldberg said, appearing upset. “And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you’re not saying anything new.”

Here we go again with Whoopi. The thought of me running for President makes the liberals’ heads explode. I wonder why? 😉 #AmericaIsNotARacistCountry pic.twitter.com/b9h9hcJ9CM — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

“And you of all people should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong. And then you lost your mind and went in some new direction. So don’t do that,” she added.

In the commercial, Haley claims her parents told her every day how lucky they were to live in America, and that the country’s founding principles were not “bad,” nor was the promise of freedom “made up.” She also slammed people she called “racist and evil” for referring to American ideals.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. Haley responded to Goldberg’s rant on social media, joking about the effect her candidacy had on liberals.

“Here we go again with Whoopi. The thought of me running for President makes the liberals’ heads explode. I wonder why?” she wrote on Twitter.

Haley is the second Republican to announce a presidential run in 2024, following former President Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are also rumored, potential candidates.