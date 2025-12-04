Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off The View Table, Saying Producers ‘Threw That Admiral Right Under the Bus’

Whoopi Goldberg had a moment on The View that instantly set social media buzzing. Instead of doing her usual dramatic collapse to the table for comedic effect, she straight-up left her seat during a heated conversation about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The shift in tone was obvious, and viewers felt it.

The discussion started after new reports surfaced about Hegseth’s involvement in deadly strikes on what were described as Venezuelan drug boats. Whoopi explained that the White House had confirmed earlier speculation that Hegseth “authorized Admiral Bradley” to carry out a strike on Sept 2, which killed everyone on the vessel. Two people reportedly survived the first hit before being killed afterward, something Sara Haines had already compared to “flat out murder” on Monday’s show.

Whoopi did not hold back. She questioned why officials seemed so eager to blame the people carrying out the orders instead of the person who signed off on it. She said she believed they were doing it because “Pete, he’s going to get a pardon, so he’s not going to be held accountable.” She pointed out that critics have already accused him of committing war crimes.

Then came the moment that broke up the usual rhythm of the show. Whoopi stopped mid-sentence, stood up, and walked away from the Hot Topics table. She said, “This is what they did, look, watch this.” She pointed off camera and swung her arm as if showing something being tossed aside. Sunny Hostin jumped in saying, “That’s the admiral,” and Whoopi replied, “They threw that admiral right under the bus.”

Hostin expanded on the point, saying true leadership means taking responsibility, whether the outcome is good or bad. She said it is heartbreaking to see leaders avoid accountability, especially when the people below them are left to face the consequences.

The conversation picked up where it left off the day before, when Hostin broke down why she believed the strike could amount to a war crime. She said she is not a geopolitical expert, but the law is clear. She explained that under international law, combatants are supposed to be taken as prisoners of war, given refuge, and placed into a legal process. Instead, she said they were killed. Hostin added that the person who gave the order could be held responsible, and so could those who carried it out.

She painted a grim picture of soldiers following what may have been illegal orders, only to find themselves at risk of being court martialed. She said, “Imagine that,” pointing out how unfair it would be for people serving their country who might have believed they had no choice.

As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.



As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 28, 2025

Hegseth later responded to the growing controversy with a post on X. He wrote that operations in the Caribbean were “lawful under both U.S. and international law” and that every action was approved by top military and civilian lawyers. His statement did not cool the conversation at all.

Whoopi’s dramatic walk-away moment ended up being the most talked-about part of the show. It was her way of showing how she felt people in power were pushing blame downward, and it landed exactly as she intended. Whether viewers agreed with her or not, it is fair to say she made sure no one missed the point.