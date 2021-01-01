Brie Larson demands to make Captain Marvel the head of the Avengers

The actress besieges Marvel Studios after the cinematic death of Tony Stark and the departure of Captain America.

“Mary Sue of the Marvel Universe,” as fans dubbed Brie Larson, wants to lead the Avengers. It seems quite logical to her since Captain Marvel becomes one of the central characters after the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and the retirement of Steve Rogers.

As insider Daniel Richtman reported on Patreon, Brie Larson is besieging Marvel Studios with requests to put her character, Captain Marvel, at the head of the Avengers squad.

The first victim of her pressure fell Kevin Feige, then she turned to other members of the leadership of the studio. However, they are in no hurry to give an answer to the stubborn lady.

Recall that Larson infuriated Marvel fans more than once with imprudent statements. For example, after the premiere, she said that her character is better than the rest of the characters who should move: “It’s obvious, I think I’m the strongest, just because that’s the way it is. It’s just a fact, I didn’t come up with it ”.

Note that Bree tortured not only fans. After her repeated appearances, the studio renamed Captain Marvel 2 to Marvel, displacing the star-studded Larson with a few superheroes. The release of “Marvels” is scheduled for November 11, 2022.